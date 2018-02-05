Tom Brady Slander On Overdrive After New England Patriots Lose Super Bowl

In the final seconds of Super Bowl LII, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady gave one last heave into the end zone towards tight end Rob Gronkowski. After the Philadelphia Eagles secondary broke up the play and securing their big win, the online slander aimed at Brady has been on overdrive ever since.

Brady’s stat line was one of the ages as he passed for 505 yards, breaking a passing record he set last year in his team’s comeback win against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI. Despite his late-game heroics and the Eagles nearly handing the Patriots the win with some bad plays, Brady’s effort wasn’t enough to overcome the deficit.

Almost immediately, the slander towards Brady was fired up and a lot of it was truly brutal. Adding to the responses was Brady not shaking hands with Eagles QB Nick Foles after the game, which egged on further injury to the insults.

We’ve collected some of the responses aimed at Tom Brady via Twitter below and on the following pages.

Tom Brady’s gonna rage eat an extra almond tonight — Brian Gaar (@briangaar) February 5, 2018

Instead of shaking Nick Foles’ hand and congratulating him and the Eagles on their win, Tom Brady instead stormed straight off the field. While he may be the greatest of all time, it’s bush league antics like this that will forever mean he won’t be the most respected of all time. — Dan Clark (@DanClarkSports) February 5, 2018

As a receiver: Nick Foles > Tom Brady. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 5, 2018

