Odell Bechkam Jr and Eli Manning “Dirty Dancing” Is A Hit Plus Other Great Super Bowl LII Ads

We all come together for Super Bowl Sunday to either root for or in some cases against a particular team (*coughs* Tom Brady and the Patriots ) or critique the halftime show. BUT there is one aspect that unites us all on this and it’s the commercials. Companies fork over more than $5 million just for a 30-second spot that could either make them or break them. This year’s commercials were pretty good for the most part.

With millions of eyes glued to the tube, of course, it’s a golden opportunity that is extremely high-risk, high-reward but could set you up for slander if you fail to execute. Dodge learned that first hand Sunday night when they used Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s 1968 speech “The Drum Major Instinct” to help push their “Built To Serve”volunteer program but the ad, in essence, felt like they were just pushing Ram trucks.

DOH!

BUT there were ads that were definitely worth the hefty price they paid for those slots some of them were already dropped before the Super Bowl. The one 30-second spot that many agree to have won the night went to New York Giants and their two stars Eli Manning and Odell Beckham in an NFL commercial promising more “Touchdowns Celebrations To Come”. The two reenact the uber-popular scene from the classic film Dirty Dancing and even do the iconic lift scene the late Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey made famous.

We have no beef with the commercial either, it was also a bright note on what was a tumultuous season for the Giants. Other commercials that earned thumbs up from the viewing masses were Tide, NBC Sports, Lexus featuring Black Panther, Jeep starring Jeff Goldblum, Doritos and Moutain Dew featuring Morgan Freeman and Peter Dinklage, Sprint, Rocket Mortage, Groupon and more. Hit the flip to see them all in their full glory.

