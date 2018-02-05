Kevin Hart Was Drunk AF At The Super Bowl; Drops F Bomb On Live TV [VIDEO]

As a Philadelphia native Kevin Hart was representing hard for his team at the Super Bowl. Apparently, he got very washed and didn’t have many cares left when the Eagles clinched the win.

In a post-game interview with the NFL Network, the Jumanji star took the stage alongside Deion Sanders and the team. Kev must of went hard at the bar as he was bouncing back and forth clearly slurring his words. “I’ve been drinking; I’m on cloud nine” he reasoned.

Things went left when Sander jokingly tried to escort Hart off the segment as the comedian tried to stay put. “You know what? Philadelphia is a great city. I hope this is an example of what we can do. We give a f-ck.”

Yikes.

Hart immediately saw the error of his ways and put the microphone down and made a prompt exit. He later took to Instagram explaining the incident chalking it up to being saucy. “To all the kids out there, I just want to say, ‘Don’t drink.’ When alcohol’s in your system, you do dumb stuff,” he said.

—

Photo: Getty