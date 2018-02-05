Jordan Peele Says The Emoji Movie Made Him Quit Acting

Horrible movies have the capability of ruining careers of those involved, but one movie was so horrible that it made Jordan Peele actually quit acting even though he didn’t participate in the film.

According to Vanity Fair, the mind behind the cult classic Get Out says that the struggle film known as The Emoji movie was responsible for Peele hanging up his acting days. “The Emoji movie actually helped me quit acting,” JP revealed while accepting a D.G.A. Award for Best First-Time Director. “I was offered the role of Poop.”

Knowing that the film had the potential to be the role he was offered, the Oscar-nominated director chose to sleep on it before making a decision. But when he went to inquire about the pay that came along with the role he found out the role was given to another actor

“They’ve already given it to Sir Patrick Stewart. I was like, ‘F*ck this,’;” Peele said.

Talk about a blessing in disguise.

Ultimately Peele dodged a bullet and before walking off stage he lightened the mood by joking, “For what it’s worth, I just signed Angela Lansbury to the sequel: Get Out 2: Driving Miss Rosy. Angela plays the love interest but she also does the voice of the teacup.”

Seriously though, can we get a Get Out 2?

