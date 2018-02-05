Industry Insider Hints At ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops’ Coming To The PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch & PC

This news shouldn’t shock anyone in the video game world but there are rumblings that Activision will be releasing its 4th installment in the COD: Black Ops franchise.

According to a report from Gaming Bolt, a fairly trustworthy insider named Marcus Sellar who to his credit predicted some big announcements such as the Labo hinted at Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 that is set in modern times and will possibly be dropping this year.

“Take this report with a grain of salt, but according to Marcus Sellars, who has a pretty fair track record, predicting numerous announcements, events and knew about Nintendo Labo ahead of time, said via a tweet that Call of Duty Black Ops 4 will be a modern, boots on the ground shooter. The Switch version is being ported by a company already familiar with the Call of Duty titles and will be fully featured, including support for HD Rumble, DLC and motion controls.”

Again this shouldn’t be that huge of a shock but it’s is a big deal that a Nintendo Switch version is coming which says Activision is excited to work with the ground-breaking hybrid system. We just hope they continue the streak Nintendo Wii ports of the previous Call of Duty Black Op games started they were all well received.

COD 2018 is Black Ops 4 and is coming to PS4/Xbox/PC/Switch. It is set in the modern times and is boots on the ground. The Switch version will support DLC, HD Rumble and motion controls. The Switch version is also being ported by a company which is familar with COD games. — Marcus Sellars (@Marcus_Sellars) February 4, 2018

We have come to expect a Call of Duty game like we expect water to be wet. We are quite sure that COD fans fingers are itching with excitement the news of a brand new installment on the way. Call of Duty: WWII is currently riding a new wave of excitement and helped Activision sell a ridiculous amount of games. A new Black Ops game will only add to that, are you guys excited at the news? Or are you suffering from Call of Duty fatigue? Sound off in the comments below.

Photo: Activision