Kodak Black Moves Out Of Florida Home, Neighbors Rejoice

The year is early still but the struggle is still on high for young Florida rapper Kodak Black. Currently incarcerated, the one-year lease to his lavish Pembroke Pines home expired thus prompting a move from the residence and neighbors couldn’t be happier it appears.

TMZ reports:

Movers were seen taking stuff out of Kodak’s Pembroke Pines house this week after his one-year lease expired. Folks in the upscale neighborhood tell us they’re relieved after the rapper proved to be a pain in the ass.

We’re told the landlord was super pissed after Kodak’s son drove a golf cart into some really expensive palm trees and then posted the aftermath on social media. The trouble didn’t end there because just a few weeks later, the cops raided the house and found guns and drugs.

The outlet adds that Kodak was already on his way out of the neighborhood after signing on for another place so the move was expected and apparently not a result of the rapper’s legal issues.

—

Photo: Getty