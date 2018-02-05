Key Philadelphia Eagles Players Will Not Visit White House Because Of Trump [VIDEO]

Even though they are still enjoying the spoils of their first-ever Super Bowl victory, some of the Eagles are already thinking ahead. A few players have made it clear a trip to visit Donald Trump is not in their plans.

In an interview with CNN New Day safety Malcolm Jenkins confirmed he will not be attending the traditional post-championship trip to the White House.

“Nah, I personally do not anticipate attending that,” Jenkins said.

When asked what message he would send to the President he further clarified his stance. “I’m about creating positive change in the communities I come from; whether it be Philadelphia, New Jersey, Ohio, Louisiana or this entire country. I want to see changes in our criminal justice system. I want to see us push for economical and educational advancement in low-income communities.”

Wide receiver Torrey Smith also is siding with the people. “We’re not protesting the anthem. It’s a protest during the anthem. I understand why people are mad or may be offended when someone takes a knee” he told NJ.com. “My father, when he dies, is going to be buried with an American flag draped around his casket, being that he served in the army.”

Defensive End Chris Long, told the Pardon My Take podcast “Are you kidding me?” when asked if he was making the trip to celebrate with the polarizing POTUS.

The President publicly criticized NFL players who protested during the national anthem throughout the 2017-2018 season. He did take to Twitter shortly after the game to congratulate the Bird Gang on the win.

Congratulations to the Philadelphia Eagles on a great Super Bowl victory! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 5, 2018

Historically, the newly crowned team visits the Officer in Chief in April. Once Trump took office there has been a significant decline the appearance. #Shocker

Patriots' turnout for President Obama in 2015 vs. Patriots' turnout for President Trump today: https://t.co/OxMEOqZonI pic.twitter.com/pLmJWhOw1j — NYT Sports (@NYTSports) April 19, 2017

Via CNN

—

Photo: Getty