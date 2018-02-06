Tory Lanez, Cashmere Cat & Major Lazer “Miss You,” Kodak Black “Fall Thru” & More | Daily Visuals 2.5.18

Canadians really do have an affinity for the ice rink.

In the visuals to “Miss You” Tory Lanez, Cashmere Cat and Major Lazer hang out at an ice rink where they chill on a Zamboni and enjoy the company of a fleet of figure skaters that do dances that would break the average man.

Meanwhile further to the south side of things, Kodak Black lets viewers get a glimpse of his rap star life and the perks that come with it in his clip to “Fall Thru.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Moneybagg Yo, Charlie Puth featuring Boyz II Men, and more.

TORY LANEZ, CASHMERE CAT & MAJOR LAZER – “MISS YOU”

KODAK BLACK – “FALL THRU”

MONEYBAGG YO – “NO LOVE”

CHARLIE PUTH FT. BOYZ II MEN – “IF YOU LEAVE ME NOW”

AUDIO PUSH – “PUMP FAKE”

TEE GRIZZLEY – “COLORS”

SMOKEPURPP – “GEEK A LOT”

