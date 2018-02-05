Drake Makes Surprise Visits To Miami High School & University of Miami

Drake is flying high above the charts once again with the recent release of his single pack Scary Hours. Of the two featured tracks on the release, “God’s Plan,” was part of a surprise visit to a Miami high school with Drizzy filming part of the footage during the stop there and at the University of Miami.

Local10.com reports that Drake visited Miami Senior High School to film part of “God’s Plan” with students appearing as extras. As if that wasn’t enough, Drake then gifted uniforms to all the students he designed himself along with a $25,000 donation. The Canadian superstar then trooped over to the University of Miami in where he donated $50,000.

The University of Miami’s Twitter account tweeted a video of screaming Drake fans as he appeared at the Shalala Student Center.

Best Day Ever! The REAL Drake was at the High today! Thanks for giving back to the community! @Drake pic.twitter.com/9PqaUoerqt — Miami Senior High (@miamiseniorhigh) February 5, 2018

HAPPENING NOW: students singing to @Drake who is on the Moss Terrace in the Shalala Student Center. pic.twitter.com/VvNxYUQNhN — The Miami Hurricane (@MiamiHurricane) February 5, 2018

Photo: Getty