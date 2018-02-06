Boxing With My Demons: 8 Outrageous Moments From ‘Love & Hip-Hop Miami, Ep. 6

The drama continues on Love & Hip-Hop Miami and it all picks up after Bobby literally laid the smackdown on his boyfriend Jeffrey when he caught him at Prince’s pool party with his ex Malik. Bobby feels extremely sorry for putting his hands on Jeffrey and expresses extreme regret to his friend Miami Tip.

Jeffrey, on the other hand, took getting slapped in public seriously and decided to he has had enough like Jennifer Lopez and hit the gym and take it out on the punching bag.

Jeffrey breaks down to his trainers exactly what happened and how he felt about the situation. Twitter on the other hand sides with Bobby and are not here for Jeffrey’s cheating ways.

Jeffrey is literally acting like he did nothing wrong #LHHMIA pic.twitter.com/8A1SxdtERx — NaturallyTeish 🦄 (@Naturallyteish) February 6, 2018

Jeffrey…that slap to the face does not change/delete the fact that you were cheating on him with your ex. 😒😒😒 #LHHMiami #LHHMIA — Naija Luv (@luv_naija) February 6, 2018

Nobody here for you and your cheating ways at all Jeffrey.

