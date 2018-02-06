Meek Mill Salutes Philadelphia Eagles On Their Super Bowl LII Win

Meek Mill inspired the Philadelphia Eagles by way of his music throughout the playoffs and to their first NFL Super Bowl championship win. Although the hometown rapper couldn’t be there to celebrate the big moment, he gave the team a strong salute while also speaking on his current incarceration.

In a statement delivered to NBC 10 Sports reporter John Clark, Meek appeared to be beaming with pride that the Eagles vanquished the New England Patriots in a game that was intense all the way down to the wire. And both at the start of the game and in the end, Meek’s “Dreams & Nightmares (Intro)” served as the fight song and celebratory track for the squad who pulled off what many thought would be unthinkable.

“Last night, I felt especially proud to be from the great city of Philadelphia. All the heart that the Eagles showed in winning the Super Bowl has given the best fans in the world real hope and inspiration and I’m truly humbled,” Meek said to Clark.

He added, “I wish my current situation was different, and that I could be with my brothers on that team, and the other Eagles fans, in celebrating this once-in-a-lifetime experience. But I have faith that truth and justice will win out in the end.”

Meek Mill is currently jailed after being sentenced two to four years for probation violation, a sentence many across the world of entertainment feel was unjust. The judge in the matter has also been questioned for allegedly putting the press on Meek to sign with a friend’s management company and for carrying out a vendetta against the Maybach Music Group artist.

—

Photo: Getty