Kaepernick Effect?: Super Bowl 2018 Ratings Hit 10-Year Low

The Philadelphia Eagles should be proud that they beat the New England Patriots to win Super BowlLII (and the Tom Brady slander is glorious). However, it must be noted that Super Bowl 2018’s ratings hit a 10-year low.

Reports the Hollywood Reporter:

Sunday’s Super Bowl LII, the second-highest-scoring game in its 52-year history, hit nearly a 10-year ratings low with updated viewership tallies.

The marquee event of the television calendar, which saw the Philadelphia Eagles top the New England Patriots 41-33 for their first Super Bowl victory, averaged 103.4 million viewers. With streaming, NBC cites a total audience of 106 million viewers. Either way, it’s a steep drop from last year’s linear haul.

Initial returns had the game averaging a 47.4 overnight rating among metered market households on NBC. That was down 3 percent from comparable numbers for the 2017 game. The past two Super Bowls, which averaged overnight ratings of 48.8 (in 2017) and 49 (in 2016), were each steady with over 111 million viewers. (There was a massive spike in streaming in 2017, which technically put the game at 113.7 million viewers.)

To be fair, the NFL’s ratings have been down all year, and trending downward.

Many people chose not to watch the NFL all season due to the blatant blackballing of Colin Kaepernick. Despite once leading his team to the Super Bowl, the QB couldn’t get a gig (while numerous, suspect quarterback’s got contracts) after kneeling during the national anthem in protest of police brutality and racial injustice.

Don’t be fooled, it was never about disrespecting the flag.

