Jim Jones Accuses LA Fitness Location Of Racially Profiling Him

Fans of Jim Jones knows that the Capo likes to get his workouts in as evidenced by the several videos he posts of himself in the gym via Instagram. The Diplomats crew member ran into a snag on his fitness journey after he accused a Los Angeles location of nationwide chain LA Fitness of racially profiling him after they refused to let him use a computer USB port to charge his phone.
Jones retold his side of the story via an Instagram post in where he was catching a workout at an LA Fitness in L.A.’s Financial District but was in need of some juice for his phone. Jones, who says he was a longtime member of the gym, says he asked an employee if he could plug his phone into one of the open USB ports but was refused. From there according to his side of the matter, things got ugly.
“[S]ombody please teach ur employees at flower st gym in LA how to talk and treat there customers I been a member for 4years and have never been treated like this,” Jones wrote in a caption of a video from the LA Fitness location putting the employees on blast that was addressed to LA Fitness.
He added, “[I]t’s is usually a very good experience well today was th worst I feel I have been profiled and lied on smh all cause I asked to plug my charger up to th side of one of there computers and she told me very nasty tht she not letting me uses th computer to charge my phone.”
Jones then says he continued his workout then says a manager came up to him to inquire about the incident. Jones says he instructed the manager to speak with the employee and stated that when he was leaving out he waved goodbye to the staff but was accused of flipping the bird. The LA Fitness manager then allegedly threatened to terminate Jones’ contract although Jones claims he did not flip off the employee or other staff members.
Thus far, LA Fitness has yet to address Capo’s concerns.
Photo: Getty