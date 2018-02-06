Bruno Mars Sets His Sights On Curating Next Year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

Bruno Mars, still riding high from his epic Grammy Awards haul and a stellar 2017, is already heading into 2018 with big plans of a tour with Cardi B while already conquering the world via the stage. After taking in Super Bowl LII while on a tour stop in Mexico, the 24K Magic artist pondered aloud on Twitter his aims in curating the 2019 Super Bowl Halftime Show in Atlanta, Georgia.

“The band and I had a lot of fun watching the Super Bowl last night in Mexico. Congrats to philly,” Mars tweeted Monday night (Feb. 5).

He added, “Yo is it true that the next Super Bowl is in Atlanta?” thus sparking his grand idea.

“[Y]ou have the opportunity to celebrate incredible Hip Hop Artist from Atlanta Next year,” Mars tweeted at the @NFL Twitter account. “Outkast. T.I Gucci, lil jon, Jeezy, Jermaine Dupri just to name a few. it would be the best party Tv has ever seen!”

Mars ended his volley of tweets by volunteering his catering services to the league. No word yet if the NFL will bite on the offer.

Fan response to Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl LII Halftime Show set has been mixed and even panned after a Prince tribute was rolled out against the wishes of many.

Photo Getty