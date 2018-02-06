Fans Tweet Thoughts Inspired By Black Panther Via #WhatBlackPantherMeansToMe Hashtag

Black Panther is more than just a movie, it is turning into a global event. The anticipation surrounding the upcoming Marvel film has inspired many fans already just from the trailers and early reviews alone, and a new hashtag, #WhatBlackPantherMeansToMe, began trending on Twitter Tuesday (Jan. 6) morning with those same fans sharing their thoughts.

Black Panther, starring Chadwick Boseman in the starring role of King T’Challa/Black Panther, and directed by Ryan Coogler, has already seen its share of hype and positive reviews. With the film just under two weeks away from its official debut, fans on Twitter have shared what the film means to them and to the greater world at large.

Check out some of our favorite #WhatBlackPantherMeansToMe tweets below and on the following pages.

Seeing dark-skinned Black women as other than the angry, loud sidekick #WhatBlackPantherMeansToMe — Nyasha Junior (@NyashaJunior) February 6, 2018

It's everything really To know that kids can walk down the toy aisle and see an action figure that looks like them That Black Women can be warriors too That communities are coming together to make sure underprivileged kids see it It's us celebrated#WhatBlackPantherMeansToMe — #Kingstees (@MrRandyWATTsun) February 6, 2018

Because we deserve to see ourselves. Be proud and prideful of ourselves. Be the hero and not just the “funny sidekick.” #WhatBlackPantherMeansToMe — MEGASheen (@MEGASheenpod) February 6, 2018

And salute to Kayla Marie for kicking off the hashtag.

Me logging off to go into this work meeting and seeing the hashtag I created trending nationwide. #WhatBlackPantherMeansToMe pic.twitter.com/FWORRd9gHo — Kayla Marie (@Maria_Giesela) February 6, 2018

