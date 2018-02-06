Trending
Fans Tweet Thoughts Inspired By Black Panther Via #WhatBlackPantherMeansToMe Hashtag

The hashtag shows and proves the cultural significance of the upcoming Marvel film.

Written By D.L. Chandler

Marvel Studios' BLACK PANTHER Global Junket Press Conference

Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty

Black Panther is more than just a movie, it is turning into a global event. The anticipation surrounding the upcoming Marvel film has inspired many fans already just from the trailers and early reviews alone, and a new hashtag, #WhatBlackPantherMeansToMe, began trending on Twitter Tuesday (Jan. 6) morning with those same fans sharing their thoughts.

Black Panther, starring Chadwick Boseman in the starring role of King T’Challa/Black Panther, and directed by Ryan Coogler, has already seen its share of hype and positive reviews. With the film just under two weeks away from its official debut, fans on Twitter have shared what the film means to them and to the greater world at large.

Check out some of our favorite #WhatBlackPantherMeansToMe tweets below and on the following pages.

And salute to Kayla Marie for kicking off the hashtag.

