Tupac Rape Accuser Details Trial & Teary Apology [VIDEO]

The particulars behind Tupac’s sexual assault case continue to be a hot topic. His accuser has given further insight on the court proceedings in a new video.

In the sixth installment of her VladTV interview, Ayana Jackson reveals that she did not attend most of the trial due to death threats.

When Vlad presents her with Pac’s defense, Jackson admitted this was the first time she was made aware of his legal team’s strategy. “This is news to me because I never heard their defense. As a victim of rape, I was brought in, state my testimony, and I was whisked out. So, I was never privy to all of this. So actually, what you’re telling me is new to me.”

Ayanna also revealed that Shakur did offer an apology for what happened to her but still maintained his innocence of no wrongdoing saying “I am not apologizing for a crime. I hope in time you’ll come forth and tell the truth. I am innocent”. She viewed his statement as a “catch 22”.

“The apology was they he knew what he was doing and he knew that lured me there. Maybe the influence around him [made him feel] he could not intervene” she explained. Tupac was eventually found guilty of three counts of sexual abuse and sentenced to 1½–4½ years in prison.

You can view her interview segment in full where she also discusses Jacques “Haitian Jack” Agnant and how the other man accused of rape “Trevor” was never apprehended.

Via HipHopDX

—

Photo: WENN.com