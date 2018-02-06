Jermaine Dupri Becomes 2nd Hip-Hop Act Inducted Into Songwriters Hall Of Fame

Jermaine Dupri has enjoyed a lengthy career in music as a producer, executive, artist, and songwriter. Today, the Songwriters Hall of Fame announced its 2018 class of inductees and the Atlanta native becomes just the second Hip-Hop act to join the elite group of honorees.

Joining Dupri in the hall this year are R&B greats Kool & The Gang, Steve Dorff, Country singer-songwriter Alan Jackson, Country singer-songwriter Bill Anderson, Rock icon John “Cougar” Mellencamp, and multi-faceted songwriting talent and the lone woman inductee, Allee Willis.

Dupri lands in the hall one year after Jay-Z became the first rapper to get inducted. To be eligible for the Songwriters Hall of Fame class, the artist or songwriter become eligible 20 years after jotting their first tunes.

Now 45, Jermaine Dupri has been around music for much of his life, starting in music at the age of 15, then at the age of 19, penning the huge Kriss Kross hit “Jump” and has worked with the likes of Mariah Carey, Usher, Monica, and with his label So So Def, brought out the talents of Bow Wow, Xscape, Jagged Edge and others.

Congratulations to JD on the induction! And peep out his excitement below.

I can’t fucking believe this !! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/BTzoqVQQKL — Jermaine Dupri (@jermainedupri) February 6, 2018

—

Photo: Getty