Lupe Fiasco Pays Tribute To Iconic Harold’s Chicken Shack In Unreleased Track [LISTEN]

Lupe pays respect to the legendary chicken spot.

Written By Martin Berrios

Posted 2 hours ago
Lupe Fiasco In Concert - Detroit, MI

Source: Scott Legato / Getty

If you’re thinking chicken in Chicago then most likely Harold’s is what comes to mind. Lupe Fiasco paid his respect to the iconic eatery in an unreleased song.

In what appears to be a birthday shout out, the “Kick Push” rapper dropped the lost tune via Twitter. “Happy Birthday To My Real Brothers Harold “Huggy Bear” Perkins…this one dedicated to you big bro! Love 🙏🏾 couldn’t find a gift so I figured I bring you back to the crib one time…From the vaults “Harold’s” prod. By Chris Dave “.

“Harold’s” finds Lupe waxing poetically about their famous wings and sauces over a soul sample driven beat. “Prized crinkle fries purchased by the body bag / or mild sauce applied by the shotty blast/ eating thru the soggy brown paper out the bottom / two-handed bandit, I got them/ and sport the white fork for the gobbling.” His tweet was accompanied by a brief visual which shows the staff hard at work prepping  the succulent birds.

The song apparently didn’t make the final track listing of his 2017 DROGAS Light album. Founded in 1950, Harold’s is famous for their fried chicken and fixings. You can listen to the track below.

