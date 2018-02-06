DJ Khaled’s Future Brother-In-Law Shot & Killed In The Bronx

The future brother-in-law of DJ Khaled was shot and killed in the Bronx on Sunday night (Sept. 4). Reportedly, it may have been a drug deal gone wrong.

According to the New York Daily News, Jonathan Tuck, 25, was shot in the face in the Belmont section of the Bronx. He was taken to St. Barnabas hospital where he was declared dead.

Tuck is the younger brother of Nicole Tuck, DJ Khaled’s fiancee. Allegedly, he was trying to acquire marijuana when he was shot in an apartment about a half mile from his own home.

A 34-year-old man was taken into custody but police have not charged anyone with Tuck’s murder, yet.

Our condolences to the Tuck family.

Photo: Getty