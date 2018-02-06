Kendrick Lamar & SZA Drop Video For ‘Black Panther’s’ “All The Stars”

When it was announced that Kendrick Lamar would be spearheading the soundtrack to the highly anticipated Marvel film Black Panther, the culture rejoiced. And like the early reviews of the film K. Dot is living up to the hype as promise.

Today the Compton rapper links up with SZA to take it back to the Dave Meyers and The Little Homies directed visual “All The Stars” where they take a page out of Black Panther’s world and merge African culture with a futuristic environment. Dope stuff here.

Check out the clip below and let us know if you’ve got your tickets for Marvel’s Black Panther yet.