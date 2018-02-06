Justin Bieber Discovers Alien Ship Housing Jay Electronica, New Collaboration Underway

Never in a million years would music fans expect to hear that Justin Bieber and Jay Electronica would collaborate on music with one another, but it appears that’s exactly what’s happening. Longtime Bieber collaborator and songwriter Poo Bear says the pair has a new track in the works set to drop this month.

Poo Bear, whose career as a songwriter kicked off with R&B group 112, co-wrote a number of Bieber’s hits from his Journals and Purpose projects respectively. In a recent chat with Beats 1’s Ebro Darden, Poo Bear, born Jason Boyd, is gearing up to release his new album Poo Bear Presents….Bearthday Music which features the track “Hard 2 Face Reality.”

The song was previously teased out in 2014 as a standalone Bieber track, but Poo Bear says the new track will appear on his new project, which appears that the songwriter and producer will also try his hand as a visible artist, crediting Ebro with giving him the push to do so.

Check out the full Beats 1 Poo Bear interview below.

—

Photo: Getty