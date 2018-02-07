Troy Ave ft. Touchdown Brown “Pray 4 Me,” Blac Youngsta “Booty” & More | Daily Visuals 2.6.18

Troy Ave caught the wrath of social media last week when he insinuated that he’d take the stand against Taxstone, but it seems like he ain’t sweating it none. Today the Brooklyn rapper put his suspect suggestion behind him and in his Touchdown Brown assisted clip to “Pray 4 Me” chills on a beach chair in an undisclosed location while the block is hot.

Back in the club, Blac Youngsta heads to the strip joint for his visuals to “Booty” where a mini version of himself is surrounded by a gang of twerking talent.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Rich Homie Quan, Blac Youngsta, and more. Blend

TROY AVE FT. TOUCHDOWN BROWN – “PRAY 4 ME”

BLAC YOUNGSTA – “BOOTY”

RICH HOMIE QUAN – “CHANGED”

LOTTO SAVAGE FT. YFN LUCCI – “STACK UP”

YBN ALMIGHTY JAY FT. RICH THE KID – “BEWARE”

SKOOLY – “DIRTY DAWG”