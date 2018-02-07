Remy Ma Fires Manager Vincent Herbert

Remy Ma has decided to fire her manager Vincent Herbert. Clap for yourself if you even knew Vincent Herbert was her manager.

According to TMZ, the Bronx rapper dropped Herbert because he wasn’t focused enough on her career.

For those that may or may not care, Herbert is in the middle of marriage drama with his wife, Tamar Braxton. Remy Ma reportedly feels Herbert has been dealing with a divorce filing and baby mama accusations instead of booking studio time and shows.

All of the aforementioned played out on we TV’s reality show Tamar & Vince, which we’re going to go ahead and say didn’t include any promo for Remy Ma.

Can you blame Remy?

—

Photo: WENN.com