Teyana Taylor Opening 90’s Themed Nail Salon In Harlem

Teyana Taylor is getting her entrepreneur on. The G.O.O.D. Music singer is opening a 90’s themed nail salon in Harlem.
Taylor announced plans to open a salon called Junie Bee Nails, named after her daughter, Uptown.
“I’m thinking of a master plan…💡 A 90’s Themed Nail salon in Harlem! The vision has finally come to life and it’s ready! 🗣So come one, come all! Junie Bee Nails is granting a dope opportunity to the flyest nail techs, from around the way,” read part of the post which also serves as a call for job applicants.
She’s not just doing it for the ‘Gram since it looks like she’s already building out the salon.
Creating jobs in the community she comes from? Big up to Teyana Taylor for paying it forward.
Taylor plans to have Junie Bee Nails up and running this month.
Hmmmm…🤔💭 I’m thinking of a master plan…💡 A 90’s Themed Nail salon in Harlem! The vision has finally come to life and it’s ready! 🗣So come one, come all! Junie Bee Nails is granting a dope opportunity to the flyest nail techs, from around the way. No matter what shape, size, color, or gender it’s all good with us! I want to continue to create great opportunities for my community and our talented youth!! Let’s change the game, The vision is crazy! I’m talking everything from Dapper Dan style Uni’s, to Door Knockers, Bamboo earrings, baby hairs, Airbrushed nails, 54’11’s and all that other fly shit! The true essence of that 90’s Flavor. So if you wanna get on board DM your work, and resume to @juniebeenails 💅🏻💅🏼💅🏽💅🏾💅🏿 this is so exciting!! Also been a long time coming! S/o to my partner @cocamichelle we’ve put in so much work make this happen! Issa bout to be ah lituation THIS FEB!!! 😩😩🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 #JunieBeeNails #OPI
Photo: Getty