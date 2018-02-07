Teyana Taylor Opening 90’s Themed Nail Salon In Harlem

Teyana Taylor is getting her entrepreneur on. The G.O.O.D. Music singer is opening a 90’s themed nail salon in Harlem.

Taylor announced plans to open a salon called Junie Bee Nails, named after her daughter, Uptown.

“I’m thinking of a master plan…💡 A 90’s Themed Nail salon in Harlem! The vision has finally come to life and it’s ready! 🗣So come one, come all! Junie Bee Nails is granting a dope opportunity to the flyest nail techs, from around the way,” read part of the post which also serves as a call for job applicants.

She’s not just doing it for the ‘Gram since it looks like she’s already building out the salon.

Creating jobs in the community she comes from? Big up to Teyana Taylor for paying it forward.

Taylor plans to have Junie Bee Nails up and running this month.

—

Photo: Getty