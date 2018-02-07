Cable Gets Busy In New ‘Deadpool 2’ Trailer [VIDEO]

Deadpool fans were banking that a teaser trailer for the highly anticipated sequel was going to air during the Super Bowl, it did not happen. Seems like Deadpool didn’t want to share the spotlight.

Today (Feb. 7), everyone’s favorite anti-hero finally comes through with a trailer for Deadpool 2 . Starring Ryan Reynolds as the wise cracking vigilante assassin, the trailer is sure to get everyone hype as it features lots of action, lots of jokes, and of course, lots of Cable (Josh Brolin).

Check out the trailer for the highly anticipated film below and let us know if you’ll be heading to the theater to see Deadpool 2 this May 18.

Photo: 20th Century Fox