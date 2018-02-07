Jordan Peele Says A ‘Get Out’ Sequel Might Be in The Works

Just a few days after admitting that a crappy movie made him quit acting, Jordan Peele has let the cat out the bag that he will “seriously consider” making a sequel to his classic breakout film, Get Out.

Chuuch!!

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Peele says he feels the same way fans of the film do when he said “I love that universe… I feel like there are more stories to tell.” But for now he isn’t sure what direction he’d go with the film but does acknowledge “there are some loose ends.”

We mean there was an entire town dedicated to the body snatching of Black people. Who knows how deep that kind of culture runs.

The wait might be a long one though as JP is currently working on a few interesting projects including a Twilight Zone reboot and a Black Klansman film with Spike Lee.

Either way, we’re excited to know a sequel is even on the table and you know what they say, better late than never. Watch Peele talk a Get Out sequel below.