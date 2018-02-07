Cardi B Getting Death Threats From Crips After Shady IG Post

Cardi B might want to keep it color blind when it comes to her social media feeds. The Bronx bombshell seems to be in hot water for a subliminal snub towards the Crips.

Earlier this week the money move maker posted a photo of herself wearing what appears to be a blue fur coat. In the caption she stated “I hate wearing Flue but this coat was too poppin @iamjenniferle”.

Things got sticky when she replaced the “b” in the word blue which is largely considered a slight against the Crips in gang culture. As an admitted Blood gang affiliate (peep her “Red Barz” and “Pull Up” videos for proof) this did not sit well with the left side.

Bardi received a stream of threats on the post from Crips throughout the country. One comment made it clear she needs to watch her back with her upcoming travels to the west coast for NBA All-Star Weekend. “@iamcardib this will not be accepted #DONTCOMETOLA.” Another expounded even further on the potential danger “Now why you go and do this f*ck sh*tt Cardi. This is literally WestCoast Suicide …. b*tch betta get #neutral.”

While Internet thugging is quite common it seems she took the warnings seriously. She has since removed the caption and turned off the option to comment on the photo.

Let’s hope she takes this as a lesson learned and streets sees the retraction as an informal apology.

