President Cheeto Chump’s Son Says Dad Isn’t Racist Because He Took Photos With Rappers

President Donald Trump hasn’t done himself any favors en route to the White House by way of his divisive language and promoting of racist ideologies. His son claims that his pops can’t be racist because he’s taken a few photos with rappers, and of course this was said inside a conservative publication.

Trump Jr. spoke with the Daily Caller, sharing in the January chat a wide range of thoughts about President Trump that covered special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into the alleged involvement of Russian officials in the last presidential election and other topics.

From the interview:

Thomas: What do you think about the left’s efforts to frame your dad and anyone who supports your dad as a hater, as a racist, as a fascist? This is a cultural phenomenon and there’s fear spreading across the country of being able to say what you really believe.

Trump: Well, I think it’s terrible for a couple reasons. I spent this on the campaign trail when it was so obvious that was sort of the game plan. You know we’re gonna smear you with racist, fascist, whatever. The real problem is those things exist. Certainly, racism exists but if it’s your response to any argument you can’t win, you actually do real disservice to those people actually afflicted by it. To those people who are actually oppressed and hurt by real racism, real sexism. So if you use it every time, what really happens … as people hear it, they roll their eyes and they move on because they realize it’s nonsense. In this case, the problem is when people who are actually affected by it say it doesn’t matter anymore. It’s lost its effect because it’s been numbing to people. You can only overplay your hand so many times before people start calling your bluff, so it’s actually doing nothing on the positive side of being able to promote that as a real issue. And what it’s doing, on the other side, is it’s hurting those that are actually afflicted by it so it’s been terrible to watch. I see, I know him (the president), I’ve seen him my whole life. I’ve seen the things he’s done. You know it’s amazing–all the rappers, all his African American friends, from Jesse Jackson or al Sharpton, have pictures with him.

One thing you have to admit is that Don Jr. rides for his father as a good son should. Too bad he’s trying to pull wool over the eyes of the public.

