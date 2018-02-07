Will Smith Pulls Ultimate Bad Dad Joke, Spoofs Jaden Smith’s “Icon” Video [WATCH]

Will Smith‘s rapper days are far behind him, what with his box office draw as an actor firmly intact. As his son Jaden Smith continues to discover himself as an artist, the former Fresh Prince pulls the ultimate bad dad joke in spoofing his son’s “Icon” video nearly shot for shot to celebrate a big milestone.

“Congrats on 100,000,000 @Spotify streams, Jaden! @c.syresmith It is a Delicious Gift to a Parent to Admire his children. Keep Doin’ You,” Smith wrote in an Instagram caption of the video spoof.

Smith went all out, even dying his hair the same color as his son, although his outfit and shoe choice were purposely less swagged out.

It’s funny stuff. Congrats to Jaden Smith for the Spotify milestone too!

