Wu-Tang Clan ft. Redman “Lesson Learn’d,” Stalley “Turtle Van” & More | Daily Visuals 2.7.18

For Wu-Tang Clan the saga does indeed continue with another long awaited visual of their 2017 LP, The Saga Continues.

In the video to the Redman featured “Lesson Learn’d” Inspectah Deck and Mathematics break into a woman’s house to borrow some food and knives before driving through the night with something (or someone) in the trunk of their car.

Back in The Land Stalley hangs with his own goons that consist of half-naked women in ski masks for his clip to “Turtle Van.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from RJ featuring DJ Mustard and Ty Dolla $ign, J.I.D, and more.

WU-TANG CLAN FT. REDMAN – “LESSON LEARN’D”

STALLEY – “TURTLE VAN”

RJ FT. DJ MUSTARD FT. TY DOLLA $IGN – “IS IT MINE”

SMOKEPURPP FT. TRAVIS SCOTT – “FINGERS BLUE”

AUGUST GREEN FT. BRANDY – “OPTIMISTIC”

J.I.D – “EDEDDNEDDY”

JMSN – “SO BADLY”