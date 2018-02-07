Home > News

Nike Dropping Kobe Bryant’s Zoom Kobe 1 Protro [Photos]

Kobe Bryant's Nike Zoom Kobe 1 is returning, with updates.

Written By Alvin aqua Blanco

Posted 5 hours ago
Nike Zoom Kobe 1 Protro 6

Source: Nike Basketball / Nike Basketball

Kobe Bryant is still having a major effect on basketball culture even after his retirement. His Zoom Kobe 1 is getting the retro treatment, sort of.

It’s call the Zoom Kobe 1 “Protro,” which stands for “performance retro.”

“Protro is about evolution and improving on things that were,” said Bryant via a press release. “I wanted to build a business that wasn’t just based on things I have done in the past. It is important that the brand stands for performance and that everything we do is innovative, even if we are releasing shoes from the past they still must be built on performance.”

While aesthetically the shoe is clearly a Zoom Kobe 1, the guts feature updated tech including more cushioning, a smaller carbon fiber shank and a smoother ride.

The Zoom Kobe 1 Protro is out February 17 on nike.com and at Nike retailers. Check out detailed photos below and on the flip.

Nike Zoom Kobe 1 Protro 2

Source: Nike Basketball / Nike Basketball

Nike Zoom Kobe 1 Protro 3

Source: Nike Basketball / Nike Basketball

Photo: Nike Basketball

kobe bryant , Nike Basketball

