Richard Pryor’s Widow Happily Confirms Comedian Slept With Marlon Brando

Quincy Jones has been spilling all the tea lately but none like in his epic interview with Vulture. One bombshell was that Richard Pryor slept with Marlon Brando, which the former’s widow happily confirmed.

According to Pryor’s widow, Jennifer Lee Pryor, the renowned comedian was banging a lot in the 70’s, men and women.

Reports TMZ:

Jennifer confirmed the Richard-Marlon hookup, which Quincy Jones first mentioned in a pretty wild Vulture interview. As Q put it, Brando would “f*** anything. Anything! He’d f*** a mailbox. James Baldwin. Richard Pryor. Marvin Gaye.” The allegation sent the Internet into a frenzy.

Jennifer tells TMZ … Richard would have no shame about Quincy’s comments. She says the comedic legend was always very open about his bisexuality with friends, and documented it extensively in diaries. Jennifer says she’ll publish them later this year.

As for Richard hooking up with Brando — she says, “It was the ’70s! Drugs were still good, especially quaaludes. If you did enough cocaine, you’d f*** a radiator and send it flowers in the morning.”

Well alrighty then.

—

Photo: Getty