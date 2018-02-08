T-Pain Addresses Quincy Jones Comments From Wild Vulture Interview

Quincy Jones has gotten the attention of the entire entertainment world on the back of his wild, tell-all interview with Vulture that was released this week. T-Pain caught some stray shots during the chat and fired back with comments of his own regarding criticism of a cover of one of Jones’ songs.

In the discussion, Jones was a little harsh towards modern rap and R&B acts, singling out his last project in 2010’s Q: Soul Bossa Nostra. Jones was reluctant to do the project but was convinced only after demanding the artists improved upon the originals. T-Pain and Robin Thicke joined forces on a cover for Jones’ “P.Y.T.” and the legendary producer singled out the track saying, “T-Pain, man, he didn’t pay attention to the details.”

T-Pain took to Twitter to defend himself and clarify that he asked Jones for creative direction, even stating that he didn’t want to cover any of Jones’ work either.

“For the record I told my managers (at the time) and I told @QuincyDJones in his face “I don’t want to remake any of your past records because I know I’m gonna fuck it up. I’ll never be able to reach the greatest of MJ” it took them hours to pump me up to even go in the boot,” T-Pain tweeted.

He added, “And I still hated it when I came out of the booth. Then the song came out and it was even worse than it sounded in the studio. This is legit one of the reasons I don’t work with the managers I had anymore because if I said I was uncomfortable doing something they didn’t care.”

T-Pain continued his Twitter spiel by saying Jones seems “pissed off at the world” and that he was beggin for directions from the God.”

It’d be interesting to get another Quincy Jones sit down again to see what else gets shaken out the tree, no?

Photo: Getty