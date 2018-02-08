Pic Of Kylie Jenner’s Baby Tops Beyoncé For Most-Liked Instagram Photo Ever

New mom Kylie Jenner is now the proud parent of a beautiful baby girl along with rapper Travis Scott and took to Instagram to announce her name to the world. Stormi Webster was introduced to Jenner’s 103 million followers and has surpassed Beyoncé for the most-liked Instagram post so far.

Jenner, 20, kept her pregnancy largely mum although she’s one of the more active celebrities in the social media space. She officially announced the birth of her child via Instagram on Feb. 4, followed by a video showing off the entire journey with baby Stormi. In the cute photo, Stormi’s tiny hand is shown holding mom’s thumb as she sleeps peacefully. The image has been up for just a day and has racked in well over 15 million likes and counting.

Beyoncé’s announcement of her pregnancy with twins Sir and Rumi sits at over 11 million likes for her popular photo showing off her baby belly. Scott, 25, has yet to post any photos up featuring his daughter although he hasn’t posted in a few days so daddy duty might be the order of the day for the Houston rapper.

Check out Kylie Jenner’s Instagram photo of Stormi Webster below.

stormi webster 👼🏽 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 6, 2018 at 1:14pm PST

Photo: Getty