Drake Donates $50K To Miami Homeless Shelter [VIDEO]

Drake has kicked off 2018 on a very charitable note. He recently surprised a women’s home with gifts and much more.

On Wednesday, February 7, Champagne Papi visited the Lotus House in Miami. He and the OVO team distributed toys and Nike Air Jordan sneakers to about 140 kids and gave 130 women $150 dollar gift cards to Target.

To help advance the site’s reach and functionality he also donated $50,000 dollars; the money is slated to fund a new construction which recently launched and accommodates 500 beds. Lotus House President Constance Collins stated his support “will nourish bodies, minds and spirits of homeless women and children who are among the most vulnerable in our community.”

As the only facility in that area that affords homeless women and their children housing in Dade County, this follows a series philanthropic gestures for the 305. The “Diplomatic Immunity” rapper recently gifted a check to a University of Miami student and blessed Miami shoppers with cash for their groceries.

You can view footage from the visit below.

.@Drake presented a mound of gifts to the women and children of @LotusHouse1 followed by a donation of $50,000! #Drake #Miami pic.twitter.com/OelEFe7zcB — Schwartz Media PR (@SchwartzMedia) February 7, 2018

—

Photo: WENN.com