Nas Pays Tribute To Iconic Black Musicians Via Open Letter [VIDEO]

Nas is making sure our legends continue to be celebrated. He recently released viral tribute honoring those who paved the way for him.

In conjunction with Google’s Arts & Culture initiative the Queens native took to social media to pen an open letter to iconic African American musicians.

We had oodles of instruments at the family crib, many of them with origins in the Motherland. It was through the blues and jazz and folk music that my father played that I learned the importance of our history – our African ancestry, our struggles here as black Americans and ultimately, our great triumphs too. Black culture was an everyday thing in our household and in the streets that flowed through the great maze of our beloved Queensbridge: the housing projects that taught me and my comrades a plethora of lessons that were harsh, harrowing and humble.

He also took to his Instagram for an official announcement which provided more context to the piece. “Music has been a relentless advocate for the black experience. Robert Johnson, Louis Armstrong and Sarah Vaughn all come from a rich tradition of native musician storytellers – and inspire me to move forward in my work.

The accompanying video features brief clips of brilliant vocalists and players including Duke Ellington and Billie Holiday as he details their indelible influence on American culture.

As with most of his songs he finished strong. “We are here. From the beginning. For forever. From science labs to spaceships, from jazz riffs to higher consciousness, we continue to rise”.

