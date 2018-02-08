Lonzo Ball Reportedly Expecting Baby With High School Sweetheart

Lonzo Ball is currently nursing a sprained left MCL as he tries to work himself back into the Los Angeles Lakers lineup. The NBA rookie will soon be working on trying to get adequate rest a night in a few months after news that his high school sweetheart and girlfriend is expecting.

TMZ Sports reports that several sources close to Lonzo Ball and the family confirmed that his girlfriend, Denise Garcia, is around four months pregnant. Ball has yet to officially confirm the news, although the outlet adds in its account that the entire family is in high anticipation of the upcoming bundle of joy.

The first of the Ball basketball trio to make it to the NBA has shown flashes of brilliance in his rookie season, although the MCL injury has sidelined Ball for three weeks and counting. There is a slim chance he’ll return in time enough to star in the 2018 NBA All-Star Rising Stars Challenge but nothing has been put on the books just yet.

Congratualations to Lonzo Ball.

—

Photo: Getty