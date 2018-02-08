Lakers Bound: Isaiah Thomas Traded Already, NBA Twitter Is Litty

Well, that escalated quickly. Isaiah Thomas has been traded from the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Los Angeles Lakers.

In exchange, the Lake Show will be picking up Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance. Not a bad deal for Cleveland (who also gives up Channing Frye) considering Thomas had quickly made himself persona non grata up in Cleveland.

Cleveland is sending Isaiah Thomas and Channing Frye to the Lakers for Clarkson and Nance, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2018

It goes without saying that NBA Twitter is going honey baked ham after the dropping of this news.

Most of it is already highly potent slander. Check out some of the best reactions so far.

The official Isaiah Thomas Cleveland tribute video: pic.twitter.com/FibaLHK3S0 — Adam Joseph (@AdamJosephSport) February 8, 2018

From a Celtic hero, to 15 games in Cleveland, to the Lakers. Been a weird year for Isaiah Thomas. — Royce Young (@royceyoung) February 8, 2018

Poor Isaiah Thomas was eliminated twice by LeBron in nine months. — Frank Isola (@FisolaNYDN) February 8, 2018

WHATTTTTTT THE FUCKKKK TYPE OF TRADE IS THAT!!?!?!?!???? WE LOST ISAIAH THOMAS AND OUR 1ST ROUND DRAFT PICK FOR SHITTY ASS JORDAN CLARKSON AND LARRY NANCE….i'm about to lose my mind — OSN (@OprahSide) February 8, 2018

Isaiah Thomas is gonna be the first NBA player to be traded to the BIG3 league. — joel solomon (@joelwsolomon) February 8, 2018

