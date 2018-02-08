Lakers Bound: Isaiah Thomas Traded Already, NBA Twitter Is Litty

Well, that escalated quickly. Isaiah Thomas has been traded from the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Los Angeles Lakers.
In exchange, the Lake Show will be picking up Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance. Not a bad deal for Cleveland (who also gives up Channing Frye) considering Thomas had quickly made himself persona non grata up in Cleveland.
It goes without saying that NBA Twitter is going honey baked ham after the dropping of this news.
Most of it is already highly potent slander. Check out some of the best reactions so far.
