Sally Shufflefoot Omarosa Breaks Down In Tears Describing White House Shenanigans

Omarosa Manigault Newman played herself from the moment she took on the position as the director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison for President Donald Trump. Reportedly tossed out on her rear kicking and screaming, the former and once again reality television star broke down in tears in her new series after describing her time in the White House.

Omarosa joined the cast of Big Brother: Celebrity Edition on the CBS network and on Wednesday’s show, the former White House aide is seen sitting on the couch talking with fellow cast member Ross Matthews. With a measurable crack in her voice, Omarosa explained that her time working for Trump was tough and that she was “haunted by tweets” everyday taking aim at President’s Trump favorite vehicle of communication.

When Matthews asked if the country should be worried about the direction of things and America will be okay under Trump’s ham-handed leadership, she tearfully expressed, “No, it’s not going to be OK.”

Wow.

It was all well-meaning and theatrical, but she shouldn’t have taken the job in the first place so it’s a little tough to be moved by those reality show crocodile tears.

Watch the dramatic moment below.

Photo: Getty