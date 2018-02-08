Lil Yachty Puts On For The Reebok Workout Plus Sneaker In NYC

Lil Yachty is securing a nice catalog of endorsements. The Atlanta rapper hit New York City last night (Feb. 7) to support the Reebok Workout Plus sneaker’s long history.

Lil Boat is a Reebok brand partner and last night’s event was touted as a “living representation of the eclectic culture upon which the Reebok Workout Plus was built.” The festivities included a performance by Lil Yachty as well as a Workout fashion show curated by Yachty’s stylist Rox Brown.

Some of the celebs in attendance included Rotimi from Power, Remy Ma and just retired NBA player Matt Barnes.

See images from the event below.



