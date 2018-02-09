Lovebug Starski Passes Away At 57

The legendary DJ Lovebug Starski has passed away. The Hip-Hop pioneer was just 57.

According to multiple sources, Starski, born Kevin Smith, died suddenly in Las Vegas today (Feb. 8). Per Chuck D, via HipHopDX, the Bronx legend’s cause of death was a heart attack.

Along with the late Cowboy of the Furious 5, Starski is credited with coining the word “Hip-Hop.” Starski was a DJ and MC, and managed to still thrive when Hip-Hop went from street routines to actual recordings.

A number of Hip-hop notables are paying tribute to Lovebug Starski.

Rest in powerful peace.

We Lost One Of Our Greatest Pioneers Of Hip Hop…

"LOVEBUG STARSKI".

He Is Also Known As One Of The People Who Came Up With The Name "HIP HOP" Aside From Another Legend "Keith Cowboy" Of "The Furious 5"…

Salute To All The Pioneers and Condolences To His Family.#HipHop pic.twitter.com/AH4bNrSIOg — DJ Premier (@REALDJPREMIER) February 9, 2018

Very sad news to hear the legendary Lovebug Starski has passed away. He is one of the earliest emcees and a true pioneer of Hip-Hop. He will be thoroughly missed. We give thanks for all his contributions.#OGLegacy #lovebugstarski #hiphoplegend #riplovebugstarski #dj pic.twitter.com/Xf8DvIHveL — OG Legacy (@TheOGLegacy) February 9, 2018

Some terrible news: hip-hop legend Lovebug Starski has died suddenly and unexpectedly in Las Vegas at age 60. ☹️ Very sad. The man was a gifted entertainer, a warm, generous soul. He had been rocking Vegas venues and joined KRS-One on stage last week. Rest peacefully good sir. pic.twitter.com/kHggNAbIsS — Jonathan Shecter (@SheckyGreen) February 9, 2018

R.I.P to one of Hip Hop’s biggest pioneers LUV BUG STARSKI. I will never forget your talent and energy for the game. #rip — Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) February 9, 2018

I'm tired of pioneer after pioneer passing then out come the pour down of memorabilia, ITS OK to pour out the memories of Hip Hop FOUNDING generations BEFORE THEY DIE!!!! — Monie Love (@DaRealMonieLove) February 9, 2018

Photo: Getty