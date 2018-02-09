Quavo Wanted By NYPD For Blessing Eric The Jeweler With The Fade, Allegedly

Quavo is one of the hottest rappers in the game, now the NYPD wants to arrest him. Reportedly, the boys in blue want the Migos rapper over a club brawl and that included the alleged robbery of a jeweler.

Apparently it’s just a matter of time before an arrest warrant is issued for Quavo for blessing Eric the Jeweler with a fade, allegedly.

Reports TMZ:

Our sources tell TMZ … NYPD detectives have gotten in contact with the Migos rapper’s attorney, Drew Findling, informing him they have enough evidence to arrest Quavo. We’re told an arrest warrant hasn’t been issued but it’s only a matter of time.

Findling tells us his client’s an innocent man and hopes for the sake of the NYPD and the Manhattan DA’s office, they don’t embarrass themselves by hooking his client up and prosecuting him.

TMZ broke the story … Quavo allegedly beat the crap out of Eric the Jeweler when he tried to collect on Offset’s $10k tab. Sources say Quavo and another man jumped Eric and jacked his $30k chain.

On the other hand, Quavo’s lawyer insists his client is innocent and is being targeted by the justice system because he is “young African-American hip hop star.”

Also, who really thinks trying to collect overdue payment on gaudy chains while in the club is a good business decision? Just saying.

