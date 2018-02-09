Once A Coon…: Omarosa Says She Wouldn’t Vote For Trump Again

Omarosa Manigault Newman is back on reality, Big Brother: Celebrity Edition, and she is already steeped in the struggle. The former White House flunky is now saying she would never vote for Donald Trump again.

Oh.

We previously reported how Omarosa felt she was held hostage by Cheeto Trump’s e-mails and how we should all be worried.

Well, duh.

Also in the said episode, she got into it with fellow housemate Keshia Knight-Pulliam.

Reports Page Six:

Former reality TV star and White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman says she would never again vote for President Donald Trump.

Manigault Newman made the remark Thursday on “Celebrity Big Brother.”

Manigault Newman was an assistant to the president until she left in December. She is now one of 11 cast members for the reality TV show “Celebrity Big Brother.”

The actress met Trump as a contestant on his TV show “The Apprentice,” which aired in 2004.

Her support of Trump was challenged by another Big Brother contestant, Keshia Knight Pulliam.

Manigault Newman compared her loyalty to the president to that of Knight Pulliam for Bill Cosby.

For the record, Omarosa will never get an invite to the cookout. Unless someone is needed for clean-up duty.

No shots.

Photo: Getty