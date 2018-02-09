Diddy Explains His Photo Cropping Savagery [VIDEO]

If you follow Diddy on social media then you know he has a habit of slicing celebrities out of photos. He finally explains how “Diddy Shop” came to be.

The trend was first noticed when he infamously cropped Kylie Jenner out of a group shot from the most recent Met Gala event.

Lmfao Diddy with the smooth crop tho pic.twitter.com/wiZGicbOeX — Essie Michelle (@ess_lovaa) May 6, 2017

It wasn’t until he expertly edited out French Montana and Fabolous out of a picture with Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar and Nas that he was recognized as a Photo Shop master.

In a recent appearance on Ellen, Brother Love finally addressed the crops and chalked it up to one of his young employees being a bit too eager.

“There’s thing on social media the ‘Diddy Crop’; I take a lot of pictures with a lot of different celebrities because we’re all just family and stuff. And sometimes my photography editor, he doesn’t let me know when he’s taking people out of the pictures.”

Apparently, the staffer in question has his own vision for the mogul’s social media feed.

“There were people that were taken away that didn’t deserve to be taken away, I had nothing to do with it. It was just this young kid that works for me, he wanted a picture of Jay-Z, Nas, and Kendrick.”

You can watch the video of his visit below; the Diddy Crop starts around the 5:50 mark.

Via Hip-Hop & More

Photo: WENN.com