Marvel & New Balance Team To Release ‘Black Panther’ Inspired Sneakers

Ever since White Supremacists claimed New Balance as the official attire of the Alt-Right, it feels like the clothing brand has been trying like heck to remind everyone that they’re not with racial suppression and are actually down with the Hip-Hop scene. Now that Marvel’s Black Panther only a week away from breaking more box office records, New Balance is teaming with Jimmy Jazz and Marvel to give a Wakanda makeover to the New Balance 574 Sport and 990v4.

Lacing the leather and knit silhouette’s with a sleek black overtone and silver accents to mimic the uniform that the King of Wakanda wears when he’s on the job, the Black Panther New Balance kicks are sure to garner attention when they release on February 9th online and at select Jimmy Jazz stores.

The 574’s go for $130 while the 990’s will cost you $200, so they don’t carry the same price as Vibranium—heads should be able to afford these. They are available at Jimmy Jazz right now, and will hit the New Balance site on Feb. 16.

Will you be copping? Check out pics of the kicks below and let us know.

Photo: New Balance

