Adidas Reveals The Harden Vol.2, Will Launch In 3 Colorways [Photos]

Adidas clearly has it sights on All-Star weekend and is making sure the brand is well represented on the streets as well the courts in Los Angeles. They first announced their exciting collaboration with A Bathing Ape (BAPE) and the Dame 4, now the three stripes have officially unveiled the Harden Vol.2 in not one, BUT three unique colorways.

The Harden Vol.2 marks the next chapter in the Harden’s signature line and aims to the fit the specifications of one of the NBA’s most prolific scores and efficient passers. The new iteration of the Harden signature line focuses on the growth of Harden’s game the qualities that make him one of the NBA’s most unguardable players.

The Harden Vol.2 features FORGEFIBER, it’s a process using TPU-coated yarn that provides the sneakers upper’s strength in motion and at the same time eliminating unnecessary materials. Of course, the sneaker will also feature Adidas famous full-length boost cushioning technology that provides the necessary support for Harden to be able to pull off that deadly step-back (Steve Kerr would say otherwise) and his crafty euro-step move that either guarantees him a clear lane to the rim or a trip to the foul line or combination of both. The shoe will also have a very unique lacing system that features multiple amounts of eyelets for customizable lacing experience.

The Harden Vol.2 will launch in three unique colorways, “California Dreaming”, “Ignite” and “Vision” each one of them paying homage to Harden himself or something influential in his life. The “California Dreaming” is a nod to Harden’s love for Los Angeles and the color scheme it features screams west coast vibes. The “Ignite” a burgundy colorway reflects on Harden’s impact on the Houston Rockets high-powered offense. Last but not least the “Vision” the green colorway pays respects to Audobon Middle School and the influence it had on Jame’s dynamic play.

Each version of the Harden Vol.2 retails at a very reasonable $150. The “California Dreaming” version of the sneaker will launch February 15th at Foot Locker’s Hollywood and Highland locations then globally on February 16th. The “Ignite” colorway will also hit the market on February 16th. The “Vision” model of the sneaker will be available February 16th as well but exclusively at Adidas’ 747 Warehouse St. located in the City of Angels during All-Star weekend.

For more photos of the Harden Vol.2 hit the flip.

Photo: Adidas

