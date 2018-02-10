The Wire & House Of Cards Actor Reg E. Cathey Has Died

Veteran television and film actor Reg E. Cathey thrilled audiences as Norman Wilson on HBO’s popular drama The Wire, and later as a member of Netflix’s House of Cards cast. Cathey died Friday after a reported battle with lung cancer.

TMZ reports:

The beloved actor passed away at his home in New York, surrounded by friends and family. We’re told he’d been battling lung cancer.

Reg played Freddy, owner of Francis Underwood’s fave BBQ joint on “House of Cards.” The role earned him the Emmy for Outstanding Guest in 2015.

He also famously played the mayor’s aide, Norman Wilson, on several seasons of “The Wire.”

The Huntsville, Alabama native got his start in the 1980s, starring in a variety of small roles that stood out due to his commanding presence. The University of Michigan and Yale School of Drama graduate also played Dr. Franklin Storm, the father of The Human Torch and the Invisible Girl in 2015’s Fantastic Four.

Cathey was 59.

