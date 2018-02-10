First Black U.S. Olympics Speedskating Star Maame Biney Advances To Quarterfinals

Maame Biney is having the time of her life at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, and she is continuing her history-making ways. As the first Black woman to make the U.S. Olympic speedskating team, the high school senior has advanced in the 500-meter event to the quarterfinals while charming her way into the hearts of all.

NBC Olympics writes:

Maame Biney advances to the quarterfinal of the 500m despite late pressure from Kim A-Lang (KOR). Biney finished with a time of 43.665 seconds, good for second in her heat.

Fellow American Lana Gehring did not advance to the next round.

With it being Black History Month, you know Twitter was lit with the excitement over the 18-year-old’s success on the ice. We’ve collected some of the reactions below and on the following pages.

I want my soul to be more like @BineyMaame she’s giving me life today. #MaameBiney — Ryan Duncan (@RyanCDuncan) February 10, 2018

#MaameBiney smiling and laffin during that interview was the best part of my day so far! #Olympics — MayorCooley (@MAYORCOOLEY) February 10, 2018

Photo: Getty

