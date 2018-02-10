LeBron James Says “No Shade” Over Cleveland Cavaliers Trading Everybody

NBA Twitter was in shambles this week after the Cleveland Cavaliers traded away some key pieces of their team amid a period of struggle for the Eastern Conference champs. Team captain LeBron James claims that trades that sent Isiah Thomas to the Los Angeles Lakers and Dwyane Wade back at the Miami Heat are all part of the business.

ESPN reports:

Fresh off a 123-107 win over the Atlanta Hawks with only 10 players in uniform after Thursday’s series of franchise-changing trades, Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James did not want to frame the victory as some sort of celebration because of the six guys they shipped out.

“It’s not about what the other guys didn’t bring or what these guys bring,” James said after putting up 22 points, 12 rebounds and a career-high 19 assists to log his second straight triple-double. “We’re all professionals, and we were happy with the guys that we had, and we’re going to [be] happy with the guys that we have now. That’s the way the league is, it’s a business. There’s no shade on anybody.”

Meanwhile, Wade received a standing ovation in his return to Miami and his appearance in limited minutes off the bench helped lift the Heat to victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.

