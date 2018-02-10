J. Cole, Migos & Cardi B Headline 2018 JMBLYA Festival

The state of Texas will play host to the 2018 JMBLYA Festival this spring with J. Cole, Migos, and Cardi B across three days and three cities. Joining them is a collective of rising young rappers, and appearance from a trio of local legends.

The newly freed from prison Kevin Gates, Playboy Carti, Trippie Redd, Ski Mask The Slump God, and Dreamville’s Cozzy will also show up on the JMBLYA festival. Rounding it are Killy and Jack Harlow, with Bun B, Trae Tha Truth, and DJ Mr. Rogers as special guests.

The festival kicks off on May 4 in Dallas at Fair Park, then heads to Austin on May 5 at Circuit of The Americas (COTA) Lot A, and then ends in Houston at Sam Houston Race Park on May 6.

